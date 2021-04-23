It’s been more than a year that the whole world has been under a global pandemic. Everything has come to a standstill and looking at the situation of our country right now, it seems like we are soon going to have a complete lockdown yet again. Uttaran actor Ayub Khan revealed his working status and that he’s down to the last saved pennies in his account. Read to know the details below.

Advertisement

The actor has done noticeable work over the past including shows like Ranju Ki Betiyaan, Shakti and Ek Hasina Thi to name a few.

Advertisement

In a conversation with Times Now, Ayub Khan revealed that he isn’t spending too much right now and has become careful about the spending keeping in mind the current circumstances.

Khan said, “We and people are going through difficult times, but god forbid there is not going to be lockdown. If god forbid I have to sit back for another year and a half or whatever then I will definitely have a big problem on my hand. We are not spending too much as we have to be careful about it. If there will be a lockdown for a year it will be a disastrous situation.”

The Uttaran actor spoke to Hindustan Times a week ago and revealed that he hasn’t worked in the last one and a half year on a regular basis and said, “It is affecting work, and emotional state as everyone is struggling. It’s been one and a half years since I’ve not been working (regularly). I’ve earned no money. So, the strain is huge.”

Ayub Khan continued and said, “I haven’t earned any money since the last one and a half year, and am down to the last little pennies now.”

The Uttaran actor concluded and said, “You can’t do anything. You just have to make do with whatever you have. And, God forbid, if things go from bad to worse, one will have to put out a hand for help. What else can you do?”

What are your thoughts on Ayub Khan’s statement on the financial crunch? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Did ‘Dayaben’ Disha Vakani Turn Harley Quinn In This Viral Video? If Yes, We’ve Seen It All!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube