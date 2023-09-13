Actor Ayub Khan, who is known for his versatile portrayal of characters on the screen, shared how Hindi language has played an instrumental role in his showbiz journey.

The senior actor is currently seen playing the role of Bijoy Bagchi in the show ‘Neerja….Ek Nayi Pehchaan’. The country is set to celebrate ‘Hindi Diwas’ on September 14. One of the most widely spoken languages, Hindi rules the hearts of citizens of the world. ‘Hindi Diwas’ stands out as an occasion that underlines the significance of the Hindi language.

Talking about the same, Ayub shared: “I’m fluent in Hindi and Urdu, but I try to speak in Hindi most of the time. This endearing language has played an instrumental role in making my journey fruitful in the world of Hindi cinema and television.”

Known for his works in projects like ‘Dil Chahta Hai‘, ‘Gangaajal’, ‘Mela’, ‘Uttaran’, among many others, Ayub said: “I’m a huge fan of the Hindi authors, poets, writers, and lyricists, who have lent us their beautiful words. It is a privilege to have access to their words. Reading them has shaped the person I am today.”

He also urged parents to encourage their kids to read more in the language, because its essence can never be translated.

‘Neerja… Ek Nayi Pehchaan’ has gripped its viewers with a riveting tale of Neerja, who wants to lead a life of dignity amid the looming threat of her place of residence, Sonagachi.

The show stars Aastha Sharma, Kamya Punjabi, Vibha Chibber, Rajveer Singh in pivotal roles. Produced by Sudhir Sharma’s Sunshine Productions, ‘Neerja’ airs on Colors.

