Actor Ayub Khan will be seen in the upcoming television show, Ranju Ki Betiyaan, and says the show will be heartwarming as well as powerful.

“I’ve always selected roles that have become synonymous to the show to a great extent. When I first read the character sketch for the role in ‘Ranju ki Betiyaan’, it really intrigued me as an actor,” Ayub said.

“I knew it was something I wanted to do half way into the discussion. Moreover, the story was heartwarming and yet powerful,” he added.

The actor continued: “Having been a part of the industry for close to three decades, I believe stories these days ought to have an impact and thought provoking factor attached. It is such stories that travel and build that connect with viewers today. Moreover viewers today are more aware than ever. I’m looking forward to being a part of one such story with Rashmi Sharma.”

Actress Reena Kapoor, known for television shows such as “Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki”, “Vishnu Puran” and “Jai Ganga Maiya”, will be coming back on the small screen with the show.

The plot of Rashmi Sharma’s show has been kept under wraps. It will also star Deepshikha Nagpal. It will be launched on Dangal TV in January, 2021.

