Amit Mistry’s sudden demise has left the entire nation in shock and grief. The actor was 47-year-old and passed away due to cardiac arrest and his friends and fans from across the country are paying their respects to the Bandish Bandits actor. Now, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dilip Joshi is remembering the actor and has shared an emotional post on Instagram.

Back in 2004, Dilip, Amit and Sumeet Raghavan worked on a television show together called ‘Shubh Mangal Savdhan’.

Remembering Amit Mistry, Dilip Joshi wrote an emotional post along with pictures that read, “Our trio’s broken today. But the memories will always stay with me. Will miss Amit and his wisecracks more than I can say. He was a lovely man, a treat to work with and a delight to watch in action. Never thought I’d be writing something like this for him. May his soul achieve sadgati, and may God give us the strength to cope with such a huge loss.”

May the departed soul rest in peace!

Tannaz Irani reacted to Dilip Joshi’s Instagram post and wrote, “This is truly shocking news. May his soul rest in peace”.

Dilip’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-star Gurucharan Singh Sodhi also reacted to the post and commented, “Waheguru ji bless his soul and prayers for his family.”

Meanwhile, Amit Mistry used to stay with his mother in Andheri and that’s where he breathed his last around 9:30 AM. His manager quoted to PTI, “He woke up, had his breakfast and even exercised before he suffered a cardiac arrest. He was absolutely fit and fine. Amit had no underlining medical condition. It’s absolutely shocking news.”

