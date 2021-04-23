Popular singer Neha Kakkar on Friday revealed how she keeps up with workout sessions and keeps the lockdown weight in check.

Neha posted a video on Instagram, where she is seen working out. She is also seen doing half push-ups.

“Time to loose those Kilos that I’ve put on During Lockdown! Let’s see if I’m able to #NehuDiaries #NehaKakkar#ReelItFeelIt #GirlsLikeYou,” Neha wrote alongside the video.

On the work front, Neha has had a series of Bollywood hit songs over the recent past including “Aankh marey”, “Dilbar”, “O saki saki” and “Garmi”.

Her latest non-film music video is “Majaneya”, starring telly-couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.

Singer Neha Kakkar says she loves creating content and interacting with fans on social media. The signer along with her husband Rohanpreet Singh will create short content for a social media platform.

“I love social media. My fans are like my extended family, they give me so much love and appreciation for everything I do, and that’s what I love about it.

I’m looking forward to putting up videos that can appeal to the millions of people on the new app,” said Neha Kakkar.

“As a creative person, I like to be involved in things that entertain people and spread happiness in general. I create content that I think I would enjoy watching too,” said Neha Kakkar who along with her husband, Rohanpreet Singh, has joined the short video app MX TakaTak.

