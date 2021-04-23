Lockdown or no lockdown, this girl knows no stopping. Soundarya Sharma is taking to multiple arenas of fitness to maintain that toned bod. She loves running and that’s old news. Now, the actress has taken to gymming, yoga, and mixed martial arts too.

Soundarya looks fit as a fiddle and that speaks a lot about the effort she puts in. This girl is absolutely relentless when it comes to staying fit and healthy. And here’s what she had to say about it.

Talking about fitness, Soundarya Sharma said, “I am a firm believer in wholesome fitness. It’s something I have invested a lot of time learning and practicing. Even though I put on or lose weight the body functions have to stay the same or get better. Mobility is a huge part. It gives us not just confidence but also longevity. It is important to do it as young as possible.”

Continuing further, Soundarya Sharma added, “As actors, it’s such a high-performance job. We need to be at a very high level of fitness to do as asked and when asked. Diet is such a huge part and it’s so neglected. One has to put in the right amount and type of fuel for the body to function. We are designed to move and so we should do. Just get that body moving.”

Well, that’s such good advice and yet simple. Let’s get moving wherever we can. We wish Soundarya Sharma all the luck for Raktanchal 2 and all her upcoming projects.

