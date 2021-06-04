Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 Daily Update: Krishna Fires Pratigya & Here's Why

Pratigya’s fight to get her husband and kids back in “Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2” has just begun, and going by the track it seems a difficult road. But she will leave no stones unturned to make Krishna remember about her and their kids.

In the recent episode, Krishna asks Pratigya to go back home from the hotel where she works. But then she sees two men bringing a woman there and realises something is wrong. She goes to save her but couldn’t succeed. Just then Krishna comes to her rescue and helps her.

Seeing Krishna’s behaviour for the past few days, his family asks him to call his secretary at home for lunch. And as expected, Pratigya doesn’t show up. Krishna gets mighty upset because of this and fires Pratigya from the job.

What will Pratigya do now? How will she convince Krishna in giving her the job back? To know what happens next keep watching “Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2”.

“Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2” features Arhaan Behll, Pooja Gor, Anupam Shyam, Chetan Hansraj, Sachal Tyagi, Parvati Sehgal and Aalika Sheikh. The show, which is being led by Pearl Grey as the showrunner, creative producer and writer, and produced under Rajan Shahi’s banner Director’s Kut Productions, airs on Star Bharat from Monday to Friday at 8:30 p.m.

