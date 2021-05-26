Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2: Pratigya Pledges To Get Krishna’s Memory Back

“Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2” will now witness Pratigya’s journey of getting her husband and the love of her life Krishna back. Once she woke up from the coma, she was surprised to see that Krishna has no memory of her what so ever. She goes back to her home, but was shocked to see that the Thakur’s have removed everything about her existence.

She meets Kesar who is happy and shocked to see Pratigya alive. She asks her to leave, but before she could do that, the Thakurs got back home. She somehow hides in a cupboard in Krishna’s room, and was stunned when Garv called Krishna ‘chachu’.

Pratigya then meets Kesar in “Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2” who tells her everything that has happened in the past one and a half years. Pratigya then vows to make Krishna remember everything about his life that he has forgotten.

But how will she do that? Will the family let Pratigya do that? To know what happens next keep watching “Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2”.

This show features Arhaan Behll, Pooja Gor, Anupam Shyam, Chetan Hansraj, Sachal Tyagi, Parvati Sehgal and Aalika Sheikh. The show, which is being led by Pearl Grey as the showrunner, creative producer and writer, and produced under Rajan Shahi’s banner Director’s Kut Productions, airs on Star Bharat from Monday to Friday at 8:30 p.m.

