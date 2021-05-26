Back in 2006, actress Rakhi Sawant and singer Mika Singh’s infamous kiss controversy created a huge drama at that time. The controversy is even remembered today by many. But it seems the two have moved on from the incident and are friends again.

Rakhi, who went legal against the singer who kissed her forcible on her birthday, was seen hugging him in front of the paparazzi and showered praise for each other. She even called him her friend now. Scroll down to know more.

A video has gone viral on the internet, where Rakhi Sawant was seen stepping out of her house and interacting with the paparazzi. A moment later Mika Singh, who also resides in the same area where the actress resides, appeared after one of the paparazzi spotted him and called him to come and meet them.

As soon as Rakhi saw him coming towards her, she said, “Singh Is King, Singh Is King.” She also seemed to be happy meeting the singer. The two even embraced each other in front of the paparazzi. During the interaction, Mika said, “I saw her standing here and couldn’t ignore”, while the actress said “Ab ham acche dost hain.”

Mika Singh too then heaped praise about her. The popular singer said that Bigg Boss 14 was a hit only because of Rakhi Sawant. For the unversed, the actress entered the Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show as a challenger. She was seen entertaining the audience with her hilarious antics.

On the other hand, Rakhi appreciated Mika for helping out thousands of people during the coronavirus pandemic. Take a look at the video below:

It is worth pointing out that after Mika and Rakhi Sawant’s infamous kiss controversy created a huge drama, the singer also released a song ‘Eh Bhai Tune Pappi Kyu Li’. Many believed that the song was taking a dig at the infamous controversy.

