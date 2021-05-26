Actor Manu Punjabi, who was battling Covid-19, says he reached out to his industry friends Arshi Khan and Rubina Dilaik for help and advice.

“I’m much better now. While I was battling the virus, apart from my doctors, Arshi and Rubina guided me with health tips. They have also recently recovered from the virus. Having such beautiful friends in life is a blessing,” he says.

Manu Punjabi was missing his family during this time. “My sister stays in Jodhpur. I didn’t inform her about my health, but she had an idea from my voice. I was also missing my late mother as she was my world. I had quarantined myself, and I didn’t even let my househelp in. I did everything myself, which was really tough. I have almost recovered now, but I am missing my energy. I hope to get it back soon,” he says.

Besides participating in Bigg Boss Punjabi has hosted a reality show called “c” and also featured in a Bollywood film called Miss Masala Dosa.

Meanwhile, Rubina Dilaik yesterday revealed how yoga helped her ease her battled with COVID.

“Since yoga is a very slow and structured practice, I was able to keep up a routine throughout my Covid phase, and yoga really did wonders for me. It has primarily helped me with essential lung exercises, which helped me normalise my oxygen levels,” Rubina said.

