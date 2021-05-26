Much awaited Friends reunion special trailer was dropped a week ago. JD Majethia, producer of the popular Indian sitcom Khichdi shared a hilarious version of the American sit som with a desi twist. Scroll down to know.

Indian sitcom Khichdi has its own fan base in the country. The sitcom stars Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, Supriya Patak, Kirti Kulhari, Rajeev Mehta. JD Majethia’s shared picture has all the cast member’s faces superimposed on F.R.I.E.N.D.S stars David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow.

It is also worth pointing out that JD Majethia has also played the role of a not-so-bright character named Himanshu in the TV show and the film of the same name. His face is also superimposed on the reimagined desi version of the Friends reunion special.

Sharing the poster on social media, the producer wrote in the caption: “Ae baapu, aisa reunion manaenge, aisa reunion manaenge ke lage hee nai ki reunion manaya. This would be the perfect Indian reunion! What say?” He also included hashtags, #friends #reunion #memories with this #show #khichdi, in his post. Take a look at the post below:

Talking about Khichdi, the sitcom was designed to suit the sensibilities of the Indian households. The show first aired in 2002 and it was an instant hit among the TV audience. The show returned to the screens three years later with a renewed season.

Following the success of the show, Khichdi: The Movie was released in 2010 which was based on the TV show. It is also considered to be the first film in the history of Hindi cinema to be based on a television series. JD Majethia also bagged awards for his comic role in the film.

What do you think about JD Majethia’s desi twist to the American sitcom FRIENDS reunion special? Let us know in the comments.

