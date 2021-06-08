Television actor Vijayendra Kumeria, who started his production house a while back, says the business angle of showbiz does not feel like a challenge to him.

The actor started Kumeria Productions in partnership with his wife Preeti Bhatia, and he says he is enjoying the process

“I have a great team and a very supportive wife. I delegate duties and my team under my wife’s supervision is efficient to pull off things well. Venturing into production was not difficult because I know the business. I am a good learner. Initially, I made mistakes but I learnt from them a lot and I am quite good with it,” Vijayendra Kumeria tells IANS.

On how his wife Preeti Bhatia manages all the work, Vijayendra Kumeria adds: “She is the backbone of my company. She is good at her work and saves a lot of money while I have a habit of going overboard with creativity and splurging. She manages the work. When I am acting and just available on calls she is the one who takes charge. She is better than me when it comes to production.”

Vijayendra recently launched his show Dhaak, a 20-episode series starring Vidhi Pandya.

