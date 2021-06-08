Roadies is a brand today. People across the country are passionate about being a part and the fame that comes with it is unprecedented. The journey was started by brothers Rajiv Lakshman and Raghu Ram. But did you know, the latter went onto audition for Indian Idol before his reality TV journey? His rude conversation with Sonu Nigam, Farah Khan and Anu Malik is viral to date!

A throwback video is now going viral where Raghu entered the audition arena. To everyone’s surprise, he began stretching in front of the judges. He could be heard saying, “I need to do this before I sing. Some people do alaap and all.”

Farah Khan then told him that he’s wasted almost 30 seconds doing that. Post that, Raghu Ram sang ‘Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo’ and the judges felt he was pathetic. When Sonu Nigam asked him if it was his best, the contestant answered, “No, but I thought it would be good for you guys.”

The rift began when Anu Malik told Raghu Ram, “Achcha, lekin aapne jo stretching ki, uske bavajood bhi aapki stretching aapke sur tak nahi pohochi (But even though you stretched, the warm-up didn’t do anything to improve your singing) Mere kehne ka matlab yeh hai ki aap gaa nahi sakte, mere hisaab se Mumbai nahi aa sakte (I mean that you cannot sing and according to me, you cannot come to Mumbai)”

To this, the Roadies judge replied, “Toh aap yeh baat tameez se bhi bol sakte hai (You could have said this politely as well). I thought he was rude. I don’t like people being rude to me. I am sure you don’t like people being rude to you.”

Check out the viral video below:

Ever since he rose to fame with Roadies, Raghu Ram has been known for his aggressive nature. Well, this time was no different!

