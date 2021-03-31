MTV Roadies is one of the popular reality shows on Indian television. The show did great ever since it began in 2003. The recently concluded seventeenth edition, Roadies: Revolution, with new gang leaders such as Raftaar, Sandeep Singh, Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia and Nikhil Chinappa.

The show was popular among youth, who were excited to give an audition every year and make themselves famous through this platform. It had the perfect blend of daring stunts, fights, heartbeat skipping glamour, politics and last but not the least sensational Judges. The show ran for nearly 17 years now, let’s take a look at some of the surprising facts about Roadies.

Roadies contestants had to sign a contract that forbade them to reveal any secrets of the show. If any of the contestants reveal any backstage secrets they will have to pay Rs 10 Lakhs as a penalty, as per Buzzfeed.

Back in 2011, when the hosts of the show Raghu Ram, Rajiv, and Rannvijay, were on a promotion rally in Pune, some Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists blackened their faces. According to a report by Hindu, the activist took the step to protest against the usage of offensive language on the show.

It’s a well-known fact that Ayushmann Khurrana before making it big in Bollywood had appeared on Roadies season 2 which was aired in 2004. Just like his debut film Vicky Donor, he donated sperm IRL as a part of a challenge during season 2.

Palak Johal is one of the famous contestants of Roadies. She is particularly famous for the foul language she used throughout the show. As reported by the Times of India, Palak revealed that the entire show is scripted. However, after her stint in the reality show, she faded away. She also appeared in some music videos. No one knows about her whereabouts.

Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman, who were the creative mavericks behind reality shows Roadies, left the show suddenly after season 11. As per Catch News, Raghu once said, “I’m done with Roadies. And if I’m not excited, there’s no point in my continuing with it. The auditions are atrocious. I don’t even have the words for it, they are mind-numbing. The journey also is so bad that it just doesn’t motivate me. It’s just done with. Kitna karunga? Ho gaya.”

