Television star Surbhi Jyoti is currently enjoying her vacation in Maldives.

Surbhi has been sharing pictures of her getaway. In a new set of pictures she is seen dressed in a stunning bikini top and a skirt as she poses for the camera.

She captioned one of the images as: “Trippy and hippie.”

On the work front, Surbhi’s latest outing was in the digitally released series “Qubool Hai 2.0”, which also stars Karan Singh Grover.

The new season of the show also features Mandira Bedi, Arif Zakaria, Saurabh Raj Jain, Nehalaxmi Iyer, and Priyal Gor.

Recently, Surbhi Jyoti opened up on why she thinks she shared a special chemistry with Karan Singh Grover in the new series “Qubool Hai 2.0”.

“I think Karan is a very good co-actor who takes his work very seriously. For me, anyone, who dedicates his effort to make something work naturally gains respect. Then, following the script, once we went under the skin of the characters, once he was Asad, and I was Zoya, the magical chemistry was bound to happen. I think off-camera, Karan is gentle and courteous as an individual. He really knows how to respect a woman. When all these are combined, you see the on-screen chemistry between Asad and Zoya,” Surbhi told IANS.

The actress emphasised that teamwork helped create the world in the new season of the show, and she mentioned how closely she worked with her stylist to create the look for her character Zoya.

“I am very involved with every character I play. I literally lived the character. I do not act it out just like that, I become the character — her body language, the way Zoya thinks — as if I can read her mind,” said Surbhi who gained visibility on TV with ‘Qubool Hai’ when it first telecast in 2012 and ran till 2016.

