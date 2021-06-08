OTT is the life-changing medium for most of the ‘real’ actors present in the entertainment industry. It’s a space where the star power couldn’t withstand the power of content. Manoj Bajpayee is one such actor whose life has taken a 360-degree turn post his The Family Man stint.

The first season of the show that released in 2019, fetched a much-needed global appreciation for the Satya actor. Now, the success of The Family Man 2 has earned him more fans, especially among the young viewers. Manoj himself explains how his life is changed ever since he entered the OTT world.

While speaking to Mid-Day, Manoj Bajpayee shares, “OTT has taken me to the generation that is growing up now. This generation was not really aware of my previous works. Now, 15- or 16-year-olds come to me, wanting a picture. That’s something I have not enjoyed before. The contribution of The Family Man to my career is that it introduced me to a new fan base.”

Manoj Bajpayee further shares that although he was a successful actor in the films, OTT has proved to be a more consistent medium for him. It’s a medium that gives freedom to an actor to foray into different genres.

Speaking on the success of The Family Man 2, Manoj said that he is happy to see the appreciation his co-actors are getting from viewers.

“I would say Samantha Akkineni is better than me on the show. As are Sharib Hashmi and Priyamani. It gives me a lot of happiness when Sharib and Priyamani get their share of appreciation. I was mesmerized by the amount of hard work Samantha put into the show,” the actors adds.

