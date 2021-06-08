Pearl V Puri rape case has left everyone baffled. Several celebrities including Ekta Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani, Aly Goni amongst others have come in support of the actor. Nia Sharma too was amongst the first ones. But Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee had a whole different tale to narrate.

For the unversed, Devoleena called out the Industry for talking shit about the victim just to ‘defend their favourite.’ She wrote, “In divya’s case i know who is the culprit of her sufferings. I witnessed it too..So i can & will stand by her always..Currently Sad to see that talking shit about a 11year old just to defend your favourite..Wait for the truth to reveal & i pray atleast Kisi ko toh justice mile..”

Reacting to it all indirectly, Nia Sharma tweeted and took a dig at Devoleena Bhattacharjee and her dance moves. The tweet read, “Didi ko koi bata do dharna and candle march nahi kar sakte pandemic hai abhi bhi. Also Didi needs to practice her dance before she makes those pathetic dance reels thinking she’s nailing them.”

To this, Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacted, “Please Choti ko koi bato do sirf fashion skills dikhane se koi insaan nahi banta hai.Acchi soch aur acche dil ki zarurat hoti hai jiski kami dikh rahi hai.And whether i nailed my reels or no let my fans decide.Yahan pe bhi judge ban gayee. Rather focus on your photoshoots.

In another tweet, Devoleena continued, “And waise all my tweets were for those who are abusing,trolling & cursing ,naming the 7 yrs old girl a gold digger.Mirchi choti ko kyun lagi?Or May be she is one of them who reacts reading articles without checking the truth & facts.”

Check out the tweets by Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Nia Sharma below:

Didi ko koi bata do dharna and candle march nahi kar sakte pandemic hai abhi bhi.

Also Didi needs to practice her dance before she makes those pathetic dance reels thinking she’s nailing them. — NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) June 7, 2021

Please Choti ko koi bato do sirf fashion skills dikhane se koi insaan nahi banta hai.Acchi soch aur acche dil ki zarurat hoti hai jiski kami dikh rahi hai.And whether i nailed my reels or no let my fans decide.Yahan pe bhi judge ban gayee.Rather focus on your photoshoots. — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) June 7, 2021

Meanwhile, Pearl V Puri has been sent to custodial jail in the rape case.

