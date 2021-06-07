The television industry has been facing shock waves since the last week with some shocking revelations. From Karan – Nisha’s case to now witnessing actor Pearl V Puri’s case who was accused of raping/molesting (not confirmed yet) a minor girl 2 years back and was allegedly arrested by Mumbai police last night.

Advertisement

This created a rage in the Bollywood industry with celebrities like Ekta Kapoor, Hina Khan, Surbhi Jyoti, Shaheer Sheikh, Vikas Kalantri, Krystal D’Souza, Anita Hassanandani, Aly Goni and many others came out in support of the star putting down the news and calling it absolutely rubbish, it’s a trap to defame the actor, they have falsely put allegations and #IStandWithPearl.

Advertisement

Post Ekta Kapoor give a summary about false accusations on Puri, it’s Pearl V Puri’s Teri Aankhon Mein music video’s costar/ producer, Divya Khosla Kumar who has put a light on this case, giving a brief about the matter. Here are some shocking revelations made by Divya Khosla Kumar and we totally agree on word to word with her. Check it out!

Producer Ekta Kapoor on Saturday expressed support for actor Pearl V Puri, who has been arrested by Palghar police in Maharashtra for allegedly molesting and raping a child. Ekta says she has voice notes and messages of the alleged victim’s mother claiming that the rape and molestation charges are stories created by her husband in order to keep their child by proving that a working mother cannot take care of a kid.

Ekta posted an Instagram picture with Pearl on Saturday. Alongside the photo, she wrote a long note stating that the film industry is as safe or as unsafe as any other business.

Must Read: Ekta Kapoor On Her Content: “I Do Not Judge Anyone, Perhaps That Is Why I Can Make Naagin”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube