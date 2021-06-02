Who all are missing Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi’s crackling on-screen chemistry? I am sure there will be a crazy lot of people who are desperately wanting to see Raman and Ishita back on their TV screens. But, that may be far from turning into reality anytime soon. Although fans might get to see these two yet again as a couple in season two of the hit show Bade Acche Lagte Hai.

Advertisement

Season one featured Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor, and they were brilliant in it. Ekta Kapoor’s magic worked like always, and these two became another superhit Jodi of the small screens that fans still cannot get over. We know that fans might be a lil disheartened about the fact that the original pair may not return with season 2 but imagine having Divyanka and Karan in it. Isn’t that exciting too? Well, continue reading further for all the details that you need.

Advertisement

According to Telly Chakkar, Bade Acche Lagte Hai recently completed ten years, which is why season 2 of the show is on the cards. Apparently, Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi have been roped in to play the lead couple on the show. Well, this news is enough to create a huge buzz among the massive fan following the show had.

Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor’s Jodi created magic on the small screen’s with their sizzling chemistry. These two set records for having a couple of bold scenes in the show which was a big deal for that time. Fans loved them, and we are sure that they would have been very happy if these two returned with season 2. But, Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel’s Jodi too has a huge fan following, and they were amazing as Raman and Ishita. We are sure that if there is any truth to this news, fans are going o be equally happy.

How excited are you to watch Bade Acche Lagte Hai with Karan and Divyanka?

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Exclusive! Post Limca Records, Team Eyeing On Guinness Book Of World Record

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube