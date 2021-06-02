Anupamaa Daily Update: Vanraj Returns & Denies Marrying Kavya

Rajan and Deepa Shahi’s “Anupamaa” witnessed a major drama recently when Kavya threatened to take the Shahs and Anupamaa to the police. Vanraj was missing from the wedding, and Kavya thought that his family must have asked to hide somewhere.

Advertisement

Once Anupamaa comes, she hears Kavya intimidating the Shahs and she was quick to stop her by saying that she has a much stronger case than her, and if the police were to come she would be the one landing up in the jail. Kavya even tries to slap Samar but was stopped by Anupamaa who warned her to stay away from her family.

Later, Vanraj calls up Anupamaa and she asks him to come back while also informing him about the drama Kavya has created. Once he is back, he tells Kavya that he doesn’t want to marry her now.

Advertisement

In the upcoming episode, we will see Anupamaa asking Vanraj to take a stand and marry Kavya like he always wanted to. Will the wedding really happen? To know what happens next keep watching “Anupamaa”.

“Anupamaa” features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Apurva Agnihotri, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, the show airs on Star Plus.

Must Read: Shocking! Nisha Rawal On Karan Mehra’s Bipolar Allegations: “Was 5 Months Pregnant & Lost My Child… He Was Beating Me Up”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube