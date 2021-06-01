Rajan and Deepa Shahi’s “Anupamaa” witnessed Vanraj missing from the action yet again. While Kavya was dressed as a beautiful bride waiting for him, he was nowhere to be seen. She asked the Shahs about him, but even they were not aware.

A devastated Kavya calls Anu and asks her about Vanraj. She even tells her that if she doesn’t come to the wedding venue, she will file a police complaint against her and the Shahs.

Well, Anupamaa did go to see Kavya, but things don’t go down well there. Kavya tries to slap Samar and Anu stops her saying that if she thinks of harming her kids and her family ever again then she will ensure that the wedding never happens.

What will Kavya do now? Where is Vanraj? Will the wedding happen? To know what happens next keep watching “Anupamaa”.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, this show features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Apurva Agnihotri, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show airs on Star Plus.

