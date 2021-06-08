Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan turned the entire scene into the Indian TV industry. It gave rise to a favourable environment for making shows on Indian mythologies. The show still holds a special place in the hearts of Indian viewers, and rerun numbers are proof of it.

The show that aired from 1987 to 1988, enjoyed an unprecedented response. Thanks to such a huge viewership, it even went on to fetch an honour in Limca Book Of Records. For those who don’t know, Limca Book Of Records documents world records held by Indians. It includes records from all fields like education, entertainment and business.

Ramayan held its position in the aforementioned record book as ‘the most-watched mythological serial in the world’. The show held its record till 2003.

Ramayan is highly popular for imposing good moral values upon its viewers. But it’s not just about values, as actor Sunny Singh found the show helpful for preparing for his character in Adipurush.

“As a child, I had watched Ramayan along with my parents. I didn’t focus much on the characters but the story was enough to keep me invested. Now that I’m going to essay the character of Laxman, I have re-watched the whole Ramayan with complete focus on Laxman which helped me learn about his mannerisms, body language and a lot more about the clothes, accessories they put on,” Sunny Singh shared.

Ramanand Sagar’s cult show enjoyed its rerun back in 2020, during the lockdown of COVID-19’s first wave. It shattered TRP records by earning a record-breaking viewership for Doordarshan. It had grabbed 77 million views on 16th April 2020’s night. It had even surpassed the viewership of popular sitcom Big Bang Theory’s finale episode and Game Of Thrones.

