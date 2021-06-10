Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar have sparked criticism from a selected group of people who felt that the model is too young and the age gap between the couple is too much. From day one, she has been tackling the stereotype of marrying an older man but never has she let these talks affect her. In fact, the two share a great bond, and their social media posts are proof of it. The model yet again shut the people in her recent Q & A session who spoke about the age gap.

Ankita revealed that she has always done what makes her happy even though people have a tendency to “get weird about the unknown.” Keep scrolling further to know more about her reply.

On Wednesday, Ankita Konwar conducted an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session where a fan asked her, “How did you tackle/ manage this Indian stereotype of ‘don’t marry an older man?'” Milind Soman’s responded, “Anything that’s not common in a society, people usually like to talk about it. And it’s not just limited to India. We, as a species, have a tendency to get weird about the unknown, the unexplored AKA fear. A survival skill. And sometimes, we are not conscious enough to distinguish between the utility and the waste of that skill. I have always done what makes me happy.”

A fan asked Ankita Konwar, “How did you tackle/ manage this Indian stereotype of “don’t marry an older man?” Milind Soman’s wife was also asked a bunch of other questions on topics including ‘relationship advice’ and ‘family planning’. A fan asked, “Any relationship advice to keep yourself and your partner happy?? You n Milind sir are couple goals.” Ankita wrote, “Every relationship is different. But there are a few certain things that remain the same. Respect for each other, trusting your partner, open communication and loads and loads of love. Love really conquers all.”

Well, this is such a piece of great advice coming from a couple who has faced constant criticism yet are going so strong. What do you think of Ankita’s advice? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

