While filmmaker Sandeep Ssingh has recently been in the news for his connection to Sushant Singh Rajput, we now have some update on his professional life. The Sarbjit producer recently announced his next production venture – a film on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, commonly known as Swatantraveer Savarkar. And as per a recent report, Ayushmann Khurrana is in the race to bag the lead.

The historical film is being planned on a grand level and will be directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. As per the report, the team of the Swatantraveer Savarkar film was in talks with two top actors to play the titular role, and Ayushmann has the edge over the other. Read on for more.

A source close to the development shed some details about the same with Bollywood Hungama. The insider said, “The bid was between Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana. The team is clear on one fact – they need a terrific performer to pull off this challenging role and they zeroed in on Raj and Ayushmann. Both of them were spoken to for the film and it seems the team might have expressed their interest in one of them already.”

As per the report, the same source further said, “Ayushmann Khurrana has a slight edge over Rajkummar Rao. Rajkummar has many films lined up which he needs to shoot next, whereas, Ayushmann clearly has delivered better box office numbers than Raj on average. The budget of this film will be high, so they want a bankable star and Ayushmann is their first choice. They are already in talks and it needs to be seen if they mutually agree on the project anytime soon.”

Would you like to see Ayushmann Khurrana as Swatantraveer Savarkar? Do let us know in the comments. Also, for more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

