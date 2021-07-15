Bollywood’s new generation is closing in, and their fashion game is certainly distinct as they are. One look at their social media accounts and you realize they raise the bar when it comes to style statements.

From Janhvi Kapoor’s gym wear to Shanaya Kapoor’s easy daywear to Ananya Panday’s party outfits, these young stars are redefining style goals for fans.

Then there are the likes of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda and Aaliyah Kashyap who are ruling hearts even before their entry into showbiz, with their incredible fashion sense.

These young fashionistas leave netizens gushing over their stunning looks. They are the trailblazers of millennial fashion. IANS takes a look at 10 fashion icons of Bollywood’s new generation.

ANANYA PANDAY

Ananya Pandey made headlines even before she entered Bollywood with her style quotient at Le Bal in Paris. As a debutante, her choice of dressing in Jean Paul Gaultier gown made rounds on social media. The “Student Of The Year 2” actress is making the right moves when it comes to fashion. From her casual and chic style to glamorous looks, Ananya aces the game. She loves her sneakers and can be seen pairing them with almost every outfit effortlessly. The 21-year-old actress’s style is natural and easy-going.

SARA ALI KHAN

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter is already being counted among the next big things at the Bollywood box office. Fashion-wise, the four-film-old actress has had quite a journey from chikan kurtas to chic dresses. From taking on bold separates to breezy white kurtas, she has aced every look. Her signature style is all about comfort. Sara, 25, keeps her choice of outfits simple, comfortable, and quirky.

JANHVI KAPOOR

Four-film-old Janhvi has impressed the fashion police in a short span of time. Late superstar Sridevi’s daughter carries her fashion sense naturally. At 24, Janhvi seems to have a penchant for classic and timeless pieces. The actress sports stylish gym wear and a white salwar suit with equal ease. Be it for dance classes or family time, Janhvi steps out with a classic sartorial statement.

ALAYA F.

Granddaughter of actor Kabir Bedi and daughter of Pooja Bedi, Alaya F. debuted in Bollywood with “Jawaani Jaaneman“. Alaya is the quintessential millennial girl who knows her fashion quite well. Her signature style is glamorous, inspired by her mother Pooja Bedi’s bold style. Alaya, 23, has got an interesting sense of style that is chic and peppy.

SHANAYA KAPOOR

Sonam Kapoor’s younger cousin Shanaya is no less than a millennial diva. Even before entering the Bollywood glam world, Shanaya, 21, is at her A-game when it comes to getting her style quotient right. Going by the confidence and ease with she carries herself, it seems Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter is ready to embrace the showbiz world with a bang. Whether it’s attending filmy parties or hanging out with friends, she maintains a fashion-forward approach when it comes picking outfits. Her fashionable choices surely hint at a budding trendsetter in the making.

SUHANA KHAN

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana is known for her bold and hot style on her social media. The superstar’s daughter gets dressed in the costliest of outfits and pulls them off with confidence. Suhana’s choice of outfits stands out from her contemporaries. At 21, even before her entry into showbiz, this star kid serves up trendy millennial looks in every outfit.

KHUSHI KAPOOR

Following the footsteps of elder sister Janhvi, Sridevi’s younger daughter is a fashionista in the making. She gives major style inspiration to the millennial fan brigade. Khushi, 20, is a true-blue Gen Z style star as she sports traditional wear or neon bikini with equal and utmost ease. Although she hasn’t made her entry in Bollywood yet, she has already won hearts with her quintessential dressing style. Studying in New York, she balances Bollywood glamour with an international appeal in her wardrobe.

NAVYA NAVELI NANDA

The granddaughter of superstar Amitabh Bachchan, Navya Naveli has naturally inherited her mother Shweta Nanda’s flair for fashion. At 22, the young girl is a business entrepreneur, and she has a quirky yet stylish approach towards her choice of clothes. Her love for sneakers is often witnessed in her pictures.

AALIYAH KASHYAP

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah joined the league of the fashionable Gen Z as a fashion vlogger. Her bio on YouTube reads: “Hi guys! I am a 20-year-old YouTuber based in California! I love making lifestyle vlogs and fashion/beauty videos.” Aaliyah is often seen posting fashionable pictures with her best friend Khushi Kapoor on social media. The fashion enthusiast is known for her classic and impeccable style statement.

ANJINI DHAWAN

Varun Dhawan’s niece and producer Siddharth Dhawan’s daughter Anjini Dhawan has already become an internet sensation with her bold fashion choices. She grabs the limelight with every photo of hers on social media. Anjini, 20, is often spotted at Bollywood parties and events in glamorous looks.

