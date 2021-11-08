Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar was recently subjected to online trolling after he uploaded a Diwali Puja picture on his social media. The actor was mercilessly trolled by a few extremists and the Akhtar family has now decided to take legal action on the matter. In an interview, a source close to the family told that Javed Akhtar is quite stern on the matter and does not believe in letting go of the abusers and haters.

The Rock On star posted the Lakshmi Puja picture on November 2, 2021, and was quick to receive mixed reactions from the audience. In the happy picture, he was spotted putting a tilak on his girlfriend, Shibani Dandekar’s forehead with a bright smile cross his face. He was donning a bright blue traditional kurta and was also accompanied by a bunch of family members and friends.

Javed Akhtar is of the stance that ignoring these hate-filled comments is like playing into the hands of these trolls. The family usually does not give too much importance to the hate remarks but they have decided to take action this time around since the hate quotient is way too excessive. The Bollywood Hungama source stated that the Akhtar family believes in the oneness of all Gods and the trolls should not have a say in it. Since Farhan Akhtar’s father is a Muslim and mother is a Parsi, the actor celebrates Diwali as naturally as Eid.

Have a look at the post on Farhan Akhtar’s Instagram here.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar will soon be stepping into the director’s shoes after his last venture in 2011. The actor announced a new project named Jee Le Zara, which is expected to hit the theatres in 2023. The film will explore the concept of road trip from a feminine perspective, a different version of his 2001 hit, Dil Chahta Hai. Jee Le Zara has already been officially announced will star Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead roles.

