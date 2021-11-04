Advertisement

Online trolling is something that is happening pretty much every single day, if not every hour and minute. An actor who has fallen prey to this (once again) unfortunately is singer-actor-director-producer Farhan Akhtar. The multi talented personality recently posted a pic on his social media account and it invited the wrath of Islamists extremists.

So what was so bad in the post shared by the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor? Well, the actor-singer posted a picture of attending and participating in a puja on the occasion of Dhanteras. This hasn’t sat well with a section of social media users and they have unfairly targeted the actor for the same.

Sharing the picture of participating in the Dhanteras puja, Farhan Akhtar simply captioned his post, “हैपी दिवाली।“ In the image, the actor is dressed in a light blue textured kurta and can be seen applying tilak for his Shibani Dandekar. Alongside the couple, the actor’s business partner Ritesh Sidhwani and his wife Dolly Sidhwani are also seen. The said puja took place at the duo’s office, Excel Entertainment.

Slamming Farhan Akhtar on his post, one netizen wrote, “Maine koi Hindu mazhab ko bura nh kha m n jisko bura kha wo dhk hamara mazhab Islam h or Islam in sb ki ijazat nh dyta.” Another one of his followers commented, “Jo allah ka nhi. Hua wo insaano ka kya hoga” A third netizen reply on his post read, “God Almighty said: The religion with God is Islam, and whoever seeks a religion other than Islam, it will not be accepted from him” While a fourth read, “Muslim log bhi aeise karte hai kiya bas naam ka musalman hai.”

Another netizen, while commenting on Farhan Akhtar’s post of participating in the Dhanteras Puja wrote, “Laholwalakuwata illah billa hilziliul azeem shame kro allah tumhe nekhidayat de” Some other comments by extremists on his post also read, “You are Muslim and what are you doing” A follower, even asked to actor to change his religion amidst the trolling by commenting, “Dhek teri jihadi kom tujhe troll kar rahi h come and join hindtva.”

As of now, Farhan has not paid any heed to this internet hatred.

