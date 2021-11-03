Aamir Khan is one of the superstars of Bollywood. He has come a long way from Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak to Laal Singh Chadha. Throughout his 30 years long career, the actor has established himself as one of the most popular and influential actors of Indian cinema.

The 3 Idiots actor might be called Bollywood’s ‘Mr Perfectionist’, but he had been tagged as a ‘serial-kisser’ at the beginning of his career. Even before Emraan Hashmi became the serial kisser of Bollywood.

Many are aware Aamir Khan made his first appearance on screen as a child actor in his uncle Nasir Hussain’s film Yaadon Ki Baaraat. However, not many are aware that he made his first acting debut as an adult with Ketan Mehta’s Holi in 1984. Aamir was just 20 years old then.

Holi was a coming-of-age drama film was based on an eponymous play by Marathi writer, Mahesh Elkunchwar. Along with Aamir, Ashutosh Gowariker, Om Puri, Shreeram Lagoo, Deepti Naval, and Naseeruddin Shah also starred in the film in pivotal roles.

Talking about the kissing scene, the below video shows how Aamir khan who plays the role of Madan Sharma in Holi is seen secretly sneaking in a girl in his hostel room. The two then shared an intimate moment followed by an awkward kiss. An awkward moment begins right after their kiss when Aamir’s friend comes to his room uninvited and started knocking on the door. The actress is then seen hiding in a wardrobe only to be caught by the actor’s friends later.

Aamir Khan looks unrecognizable in the video. Watch the scene below:

After his debut film Holi, Mr Perfectionist then locked lips with his Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak co-star Pooja Bedi. He then went on to share a steamy kissing scene with Karisma Kapoor in Raja Hindustani. The scene made a lot of headlines back in the day. It is quite popular among the masses even now.

