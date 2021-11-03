Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are making headlines for the past couple of days for all the right reasons. The duo who never confirmed their relationship publicly are reportedly getting married in December. Many top stars had opted to conduct their wedding in some international destinations but our beloved #VicKat has chosen Rajasthan as their wedding venue. However, there’s a good reason that they have chosen this Indian state rather than going outside the country.

As per reports, the wedding preparations are in full swing as the alleged couple has also cleared their schedule for the month of December. It is also being said that their wedding festivities will begin from December 1 and will continue till December 7.

It would have been easier for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to choose any international destination as their wedding venue but there’s always a question of why they actually chose Rajasthan. A source close to the couple told Bollywood Life, “Opting for an international destination wedding would have meant more days away from work which they cannot factor in right now due to their impending schedules. Also, the COVID situation is again a cause of concern. Therefore it was best to keep it in India.”

Both Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are filled with multiple projects. Katrina is currently busy promoting ‘Sooryavanshi’ and she’s also supposed to start shooting for ‘Tiger 3’ with Salman Khan. On the other hand, Vicky who was last seen in ‘Sardar Udham’ is preparing for Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming biopic on Sam Manekshaw titled ‘Sam Bahadur’ and a comedy-drama ‘Mr. Lele.’

Earlier it was reported that the alleged couple have locked Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur as their wedding venue. It was the Race actresses’ idea to get married in this particular palace and the URI star seemed impressed with her idea.

A source close to Katrina Kaif had said, “Katrina wanted to get married in a pakka Maharani style, adorned with the finest traditional Indian jewellery and bridal wear. She has been mesmerized by the culture of Rajasthan. It was a Rajasthani wedding that she had attended as a guest a few years ago and the grandeur of it all remained on her mind. She always knew that when she gets married, it will be in a similar fashion.”

