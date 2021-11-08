Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has an aura that intimidates many. But that doesn’t stop his crazy fans to get pictures with him. Something unusual happened yesterday when a fan tried to click a selfie with the Antim actor. Scroll below for all the details.

A video is going viral where one could see Salman being mobbed by fans when he was out and about in the city. As the paparazzi clicked him, some fans came forward requesting for a selfie. Khan obliged and agreed to pose with one of the fans, who held his phone in his hand.

The paparazzi told the fan that they would click him with the superstar. But the fan seem to be either clicking a video or was adamant about taking a selfie itself. Salman Khan even told him, “le raha hai wo” hinting to the paparazzi, who were ready to click a picture.

But the fan seemed unbothered. Salman Khan literally had to get his attention with his hand and said, “naachna band kar.” Despite the media persons also assuring that they were clicking him, the unbothered fan clicked his selfie (without any pose) and left the place.

Check out the viral video below:

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently busy hosting Bigg Boss 15. He appeared during the last Weekend Ka Vaar and had a lot of fun on the sets. The show also witnessed Ekta Kapoor enter the house with her 2 Naagins – Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Chandna.

On the film front, Salman will be next seen in Mahesh Manjrekar directorial Antim – The Final Truth. He will be pitted against his brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma in the film.

Apart from that, Salman Khan also has Kick 2, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Tiger 3 amongst others in the pipeline.

