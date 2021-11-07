Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon is all hearts over the tweets that brought in praises for the tweets praying the original Tip Tip Barsa Paani song amid the release of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif‘s version from Sooryavanshi. The original version of the song featured Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar.

Advertisement

This was one of the most anticipated talks fans wanted to see after the immediate comparison they made between the original and the remake of Tip Tip Barsa Paani.

Advertisement

The original Tip Tip Barsa Paani which came out in 1994 saw hot and sizzling chemistry between Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar in the film Mohra. Raveena was quite happy and dropped hearts on praises by Twitter users on the original track. One of the tweets read, “Original Tip Tip Barsa Pani is something else, that too in early 90s.” Another tweet read, “Raveena Tandon in Mohra(1994) Dir. Rajiv Rai.” Both tweets got heartfelt reactions from Raveena.

Check out the tweets:

Original Tip Tip Barsa Pani is something else, that too in early 90s😱 — Kumar Shivam (@ks210284) November 6, 2021

Old tip tip barsa >> Any day. Raveena Tandon 🔥 #Sooryavanshi pic.twitter.com/rbG1PoBNRh — Dark (@Connectdark) November 6, 2021

Katrina was not even 1% of Raveena Tandon in Tip Tip Barsa pic.twitter.com/MEN2eAFBnd — Boiled Anda 🥚🇮🇳 (@AmitLeliSlayer) November 7, 2021

Dear @akshaykumar, Tip Tip Barsa Paani without @TandonRaveena is like a creamless & tasteless cake. Stop playing with our childhood memories & emotions already. 😭😭 — Bhaiyyaji (@bhaiyyajispeaks) November 6, 2021

Tip Tip barsa pani will always belong to Raveena Tandon. — Saving Seconds.. (@TheOceanVibes) November 6, 2021

The remake of this song which was introduced in Sooryavanshi was recreated by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik while it has been remixed by Tanishk Bagchi. In 2019, Aksay had said that the song will have a remake by saying, “I would’ve definitely been disappointed if any other actor would’ve recreated Tip Tip Barsa Paani, a song which has been synonymous with me & my career & I can’t thank Ratan Jain ji enough. At times like these you realize, we may have come a long way but we also go back a long way.”

Recently, when the Sooryavanshi team appeared on the KBC 13 show to promote their movie, we saw an amazing conversation bet Big B and Rohit Shetty. KBC 13 host Amitabh Bachchan told Rohit Shetty, “Rohit aap humesha blockbuster film banate hain aur jo bhi casting karte hain wo bhi blockbuster hoti hai. Kabhi aisa khayal aaya ho ki aap humare saath bhi kaam waam karein? Naukri mil jaaye humko kabhi (Rohit, you make blockbuster films with blockbuster cast. Have you ever thought of working with me? If I could get some job)?” Rohit then folded his hands upon listening to Big B’s request and said, “Arre sir! Aap embarrass kar rahe hain (Sir, you are embarrassing me).”

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi has been quite a blockbuster. The action movie has coined Rs.26.50 crore at the box office on its first day.

Must Read: Amitabh Bachchan Wants To Be A Part Of Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cop Universe’, Akshay Kumar Says “Mera Khud Ka Number 17 Saal Baad Aaya Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube