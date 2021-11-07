Recently, Ekta Kapoor along with father Jeetendra appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show and entertained their fans to the fullest. The father-daughter duo revealed some secrets too on the show where Ekta revealed that he was ‘very possessive’ of his father as a child and was not allowed on his movie sets. Read to know the scoop below.

Jeetendra was a huge superstar back in the day and has ruled the hearts of millions for decades.

Ekta Kapoor told Kapil Sharma, “I was very possessive about papa. Main papa ko kisi ke saath shooting karne nahi deti thi (I used to not let him shoot with anyone).” Ekta added that she would get ‘jealous’ of his father Jeetendra’s actresses and would ‘attack his heroines’.

Ekta Kapoor further added, “They used to not let me go on his set because I could attack his heroines. I was so jealous, ki mere papa ke saath koi kaam nahi karega. Mere father ke saath koi baat kare mujhe bilkul achcha nahi lagta tha (that no one should work with my father. Even if someone else spoke to my father, I did not like it at all).”

Back in the day, Jeetendra was a huge superstar and has done some incredible films including Farz (1967), Nagin (1976), Dharam Veer (1977), Himmatwala (1983) Tohfa (1984) and Thanedaar (1990).

The veteran actor was known for his energy and great dance moves.

It has been a while since we have seen Jeetendra on the big screen but made his digital debut last with daughter Ekta Kapoor’s ALTBalaji series Baarish.

Talking about making a comeback after a long time, Jeetendra told PTI, “It felt great to get back on screen. I wanted to discover and experience the style of this medium. Right from the start, I’ve been a camera-friendly person, so coming back in front of the camera was easy. It did take a while to get comfortable with the high-tech working methods but once I got the graph, it was smooth sailing.”

What are your thoughts on Ekta Kapoor being not allowed at his father Jeetendra’s film sets? Tell us in the space below.

