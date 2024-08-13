After Maharaja's Blockbuster Success, Nithilan Saminathan Eyes Female-Led Film With Nayanthara - Titled Maharani?

Following Maharaja’s massive success, director Nithilan Saminathan is gearing up for his next venture. Reports suggest that Saminathan’s next will centre on a female protagonist. Keep reading to know more!

Maharaja, featuring Vijay Sethupathi, has made waves in the Tamil film industry, becoming one of the top-grossing films of 2024 with worldwide collections of over 109 crore. This film also marks Sethupathi’s first entry into the coveted 100 crore club, significantly boosting his career amid previous confidence struggles. The film has catapulted the actor back into the limelight and established Nithilan as a director to watch out for.

Cashing in on the momentum, Nithilan is gearing up for his next venture, a female-centric film tentatively titled Maharani. Industry insiders suggest that the director has approached the queen of Kollywood, Nayanthara, to headline the project. While an official announcement is awaited, the news has already sent ripples through the Tamil film industry and created a buzz among fans.

About Maharaja

Vijay Sethupathi‘s film has held the audiences with its strong narrative. The official synopsis of the film says, “A barber seeks vengeance after his home is burglarized, cryptically telling police his ‘lakshmi’ has been taken, leaving them uncertain if it’s a person or object. His quest to recover the elusive ‘lakshm’ unfolds.”

Maharaja is rated 8.7 on IMDB and is streaming on Netflix in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The movie is enjoying a glorious run on Netflix. With 15.5 million views, Maharaja is now competing with Crew & Laapataa Ladies for the top spot in the list of ‘Top 10 most-viewed Indian films on Netflix in 2024’

Crew: 17.9 million Laapataa Ladies: 17.1 million Maharaja: 15.5 million Shaitaan: 14.8 million Fighter: 14 million Animal: 13.6 million Maharaj: 11.6 million Dunki: 10.8 million Bhakshak: 10.4 million Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 9.6 million

While Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja refuses to slow down during its OTT run, fans are eagerly awaiting formal announcements to confirm this exciting development.

