Even now, at this age, he is still actively making blockbuster hits and providing tough competition for his younger generation heroes. People often think his debut movie to be Pranam Khareedu, as it was released first. But only a few knew that his first movie was Punadhirallu.

In the beginning of his career, he even played villainous roles. His performance in movies like I Love You and Idi Katha Kaadu as an anti-hero earned him a good name. He was a junior to Rajinikanth at the Madras Film Institute. During the 1980s, Chiranjeevi had back-to-back films coming out almost every month. He even acted in other language films and had a huge fan following.

His film Swayamkrushi, directed by K. Viswanath, premiered at the Moscow International Film Festival in 1987. Chiranjeevi is claimed to have been the highest-paid actor in India following the huge success of his film SwayamKrushi.Filmfare and India Today named him “bigger than Bachchan,” referring to Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan. The Week, a news magazine, hailed him as “the new money machine.”.

Chiru was the first South Indian actor to be invited to the Academy Awards. Chiranjeevi was one of the Indian heroes with a global fan base in those days. His film Kodama Simham (1990) was the first South Indian film to be dubbed in English. Chiranjeevi’s 1992 film Gharana Mogudu is widely regarded as the first South Indian film to gross over ₹10 crores at the box office. His movies were box-office blockbusters with huge collections.

He is also credited as being the first Indian actor to launch a personal website on the internet to publish all of his stills, upcoming film details, and other content, as well as engage directly with his fans. Having a star’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts is considered excellent by fans these days, but Chiru was claimed to have personal, private web pages in the early days of the internet.

Must Read: Keerthy Suresh Reveals Shocking Role Rejection In Kalki 2898 AD: Did She Pass Up A Role Now Played By Deepika Padukone Or Disha Patani?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News