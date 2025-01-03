Prabhas is one of the most eligible bachelors in the movie industry. He is nearly 50 years old and is still unmarried. In a past interview, Prabhas’ mother, Siva Kumari, shared the reason behind the actor’s life choice. According to News18, she revealed that the Bahubali star has a close friend named Ravi, who faced a difficult time after a failed relationship. Prabhas was deeply affected by seeing his friend in pain.

This experience made Prabhas fear heartbreak in relationships and become hesitant about marriage. Siva Kumari also said that Prabhas had never shown interest in getting married. Earlier this year, Prabhas’ aunt Shyamala Devi hinted about his marriage. She visited the Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijayawada and mentioned that Prabhas would get married soon. However, she did not reveal any details about the bride.

Rumors about the Salaar actor’s wedding are common. These speculations often circulate on the internet. During an event in Hyderabad for Kalki 2898 AD, the actor addressed these rumors. He stated that he is not getting married anytime soon. He explained that he did not want to upset his female fans.

On the professional front, Prabhas has several films lined up. These include Salaar 2, Kalki 2898 AD Part 2, Spirit, The Raja Saab, and a movie with Hanu Raghavapudi. Prabhas is busy with The Raja Saab shooting at present. The makers of the film recently shared that the shoot is nearing completion.

The Raja Saab was initially set to release on April 10, 2025, but the release date might be postponed. Fans also have high hopes for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, as the movie is expected to be a major project after his Animal and Arjun Reddy blockbusters.

For more such stories, check out Down South.

Must Read: Tollywood 2025: Game Changer, Akhanda 2 & More Blockbusters To Watch Out For This Year!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News