R Madhavan is all set to bring a spine-chilling supernatural thriller to the big screen. The movie is titled Shaitaan and has Ajay Devgn and Jyothika in significant roles. Maddy shared the Poster of his new film on his social media handle, and today, we bring you all that we know about this upcoming movie. So keep scrolling for more.

Maddy has done some thriller movies in his illustrated career, and his film 13B is still one of the much-discussed horror flicks. On the other hand, Ajay has done supernatural movies like Bhoot and Kaal. The 3 Idiots star has a different kind of charm and persona, which has a weakening impact on his female fans, and they go crazy over his brooding look. Bollywood often fails to do a good horror film, and Maddy did it right once, and hopefully, he will do it perfectly again.

On Friday, Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan took to their Instagram handles to share the Poster of their film Shaitaan. Keep scrolling to know who is directing the film and who else will be seen in the movie.

Cast –

Jyothika will be returning to Hindi cinema with Shaitaan. And besides, Ajay and Madhavan, Janki Bodiwala will also be seen in significant roles.

Plot & the First Poster –

Nothing substantial about Shaitaan’s plot has been revealed except that it will be a black magic horror movie. The movie’s first poster, shared by its stars, featured several voodoo dolls and is dubbed one of the most gripping supernatural movies of the year.

Check out the Poster here:

Director & Producers

R Madhavan, Ajay Devgn, and Jyothika starrer movie is being directed by Vikas Bahl – known for films like Super30 and Queen.

The horror flick is presented by Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn Ffilms, and Panorama Studios International. It will be produced by the Drishyam star, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.

Is there a trailer for Shaitaan?

No, there is still no trailer for the horror movie, but we expect it to drop soon, so watch this space.

Release-

Shaitaan, featuring R Madhavan, Ajay Devgn, and Jyothika and directed by Vikas Bahl, will hit the silver screens on March 8, 2024.

On the Work Front-

R Madhavan will be seen in Sashikanth’s cricket drama, Test, ‘Adhirshtasaali’ and GD Naidu Biopic.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn is filming Raid 2 with Riteish Deshmukh as the antagonist. His Singham Again is also expected to be released in 2024.

