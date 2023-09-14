Jyothika Saravanan or Jyothika is one of the most renowned actresses of the South. A recipient of many accolades including a National Film Award, the actress has many acclaimed projects to her credit including Kushi, Chandramukhi, and Mozhi among others. A powerful voice to reckon with, Jyothika is also known for voicing her concern for issues related to national interest. However, this one time, she courted controversy for one of her remarks wherein she talked about “spending too much money on reconstructing temples”. Scroll through to know the entire episode.

Jyothika is known for making notable contributions to the welfare of the community – the actress once donated a sum of Rs 25 lakh to then Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabasker to upgrade Thanjavur Government Hospital facilities. Around the same time, an old speech of the actress concerning a mindless donation to temples re-surfaced on the internet which created a ruckus across social media platforms, with many devotees calling for her boycott.

In the speech, Jyothika said, “We are spending too much money on re-constructing temples. I feel it would be better if we contribute some of it to the education of children, hospitals and schools for the underprivileged”.

Although it may appear like a harmless remark, a particular section of the religious group found it in bad taste, and took to the streets demanding to boycott the actress and hurling abuses at her while subsequently seeking an apology from her.

Despite the widespread criticism against Jyothika, the Tamil film fraternity lent their stern support to the actor including her actor husband Suriya. Releasing a statement, Suriya said he and his family stand behind Jyothika and agree with her remark. “My family fully stands with her opinion in the speech, which is inspired by the teachings of spiritual leaders. We wish to teach our children that humanity is more important than religion,” he added.

