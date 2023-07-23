On Saravanan Sivakumar, aka Suriya’s birthday, let’s explore an astrological prediction based on his birth details. Saravanan Sivakumar was born on July 23rd, 1975, under the zodiac sign of Leo. By examining the positions of the planets, houses, and other crucial factors in his birth chart, a highly respected astrologer named Pandit Jagannath Guruji gains and shares insight into various aspects of his life.

Let’s find out what he has to say about the famous Indian star, Saravanan Sivakumar aka Suriya.

Ambitious & Determined: Suriya’s Leo Work Ethic

Suriya, born under the Leo sign, possesses typical traits like confidence, charisma, and natural leadership. He has a magnetic presence and a strong desire to be in the spotlight, which will keep him there for 3-4 years. Leos are creative, passionate, and driven, seeking opportunities to express their individuality and shine brightly. His Leo nature is likely to play a significant role in shaping his career and personal life, where he will be bagging his career-defining roles in the upcoming years.

Channeling Creativity: Suriya’s Path To Artistic Excellence

Suriya’s birth chart, ruled by the Sun as a Leo, points to a strong inclination towards the entertainment industry. With creativity, self-expression, and vitality at his core, he’s a natural fit for acting. The chart suggests he’ll excel in future roles, mainly grey and negative characters, facilitating his growth as an actor.

Suriya’s Leo traits, paired with passion and determination, contribute to his career success. His innate charisma commands attention and connects with audiences, leaving a lasting impact. Fans will resonate with him, and his upcoming movie, Kalki 2898 AD, will likely be a blockbuster, earning him appreciation and acclaim PAN-India.

Suriya’s Journey: Navigating Challenges & Personal Growth

Suriya’s birth chart reveals that challenges are a natural part of his journey. Yet, his Leo traits, along with other planetary positions, empower him to overcome and grow. With a strong work ethic and attention to detail (Venus in Virgo), he navigates obstacles and maintains career stability.

The presence of Mars in Aries indicates a determined and competitive spirit, driving him to face challenges head-on. The actor’s chart suggests that his ability to channel his fiery energy and enthusiasm effectively will contribute to his growth and success.

Saturn In Cancer: Emotional Attachment & Responsibility

Suriya’s Leo traits and birth chart reveal his approach to relationships. With loyalty, generosity, and passion, he seeks a partner who appreciates his charismatic nature, creativity, and ambition in matters of the heart.

Suriya’s Leo traits may make him a devoted and affectionate partner, and he may value a relationship where both individuals encourage each other’s personal growth.

Suriya’s birth chart also suggests a strong connection to his family and roots. The placement of Saturn in Cancer indicates a deep emotional attachment to his loved ones and a sense of responsibility towards them. This aspect may contribute to his commitment to maintaining stability and support within his family life.

As Suriya celebrates his birth anniversary, may he continue to embrace his Leo strengths and find fulfilment in all aspects of his life.

