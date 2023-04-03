Saravanan Sivakumar aka Suriya is known for his acting skills and handsome looks. Hailing from the South Indian film industry, the actor has mainly worked in Tamil cinema. He is one of the highest-paid actors there and portrayed a varied range of characters in films like Ghajini, Jai Bhim, Soorarai Pottru and others. Now, he is currently working on his untitled film ‘Suriya 42’ with Disha Patani.

Now, reports are rife that Suriya’s next film’s digital rights have been sold to an OTT platform and that too at a record price that might leave you stunned. So keep scrolling to read more about it.

Siruthai Siva‘s directorial, Suriya’s next big project ‘Suriya 42’ also stars Bollywood diva Disha Patani. The period action drama will see Suriya in a different role and with a different charisma. Now rumours have it, as mentioned in Track Tollywood, that an OTT platform has already bought Suriya 42. And if the speculations are to be believed, then it’s Amazon Prime Video.

Now, the pan-Indian film is hitting the headlines even before its release for these reasons. Digital streaming rights for the Kollywood star’s upcoming film ‘Suriya 42’ has been bought for a whopping amount. As per reports, the period drama has been bought at Rs 80 Crores, excluding the Hindi language. It will be the biggest deal for a Tamil movie on Amazon Prime till now, and it will be the second biggest Tamil movie after Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo, which Netflix has bought.

The makers of this period drama are quite confident that they will be able to give answers to the blockbusters like Baahubali and KGF franchises. Produced by Gnanavel Raja on behalf of Studio Green, Suriya 42’s music will be composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Suriya started to shoot for this movie with a grand poster release which had created a lot of buzz among the audience.

What are your thoughts about the same? Are you excited about this movie, or are you still stunned to know the amount by which Amazon Prime has bought Suriya 42? Let us know!

