Despite his massive stardom, superstar Rajinikanth often makes headlines for his humility, down-to-earth and helpful nature. A couple of months back, Thalaiva made headlines when he narrated the story of an eagle and a crow during the audio launch of Jailer. Soon after his statement went viral, netizens thought it was a jibe at Thalapathy Vijay. Now, in a recent media interview, he has cleared the air and set the record straight.

At the Jailer audio launch, the superstar was heard saying, “Even though the eagle flies high, it remains calm. But the crow isn’t like that, as it will keep cawing to irritate the eagle, which will ignore it and fly even higher. However the crow tries, it can never fly as high as the eagle.” Now, here’s what he has to say about the same.

Recently, Rajinikanth appeared for the audio launch of Lal Salaam in Chennai on the occasion of Republic Day, where he put all the rumors to rest while calling it disappointing. Addressing the trolls and rumors, Thalaiva called himself Thalapathy Vijay’s Well Wisher and said his crow and eagle story was interpreted differently. He further added that on social media, haters are spreading rumors saying it was against Vijay, but it was not.

Rajinikanth told media, “It feels sad to hear that there’s competition between us. Vijay had said that he is his competition, and I have also stated the same.” He further requested their fans to stop comparing, which was disrespectful. Recalling an incident of their meet, the superstar stated, “During the shoot of Dharmathin Thalaivan, SA Chandrasekhar had introduced Vijay, who was just 13 or 14 years old then, to me and told that his son was interested in acting, and wanted me to advise him to focus on studies and think about acting later.”

On the other hand, Thalapathy Vijay was also seen narrating a story about two hunters that many thought was his comeback to Rajinikanth. At the success meet of Leo, Vijay was heard stating a story about a Tiger, Lion, Deer, Cow, and Eagle.

Coming back, how many of you think that was Rajinikanth’s jibe at Thalapathy Vijay? Do let us know.

