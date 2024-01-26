Leo VS Jailer TRP Battle: After Beating Rajinikanth's Jailer At The Worldwide Box Office, Thalapathy Vijay Has Grabbed The Television Crown As Well!

Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo, though, received a mixed response from the critics, but fans across the globe made sure to make it sail through the box office. It reached a level where it surpassed Rajinikanth’s much-appreciated 2023 film Jailer at the worldwide BO.

The TRP ratings are in, and they’re pretty similar to the worldwide box office result. It also proves how Vijay fans are not only the ones watching his films in the cinema halls, but they’ll also switch on the television to watch it again whenever it premieres.

The difference between the TRPs of Leo and Jailer is not that high, but Thalapathy Vijay has beaten Rajinikanth to emerge as a winner in this one. Just like how, with 607 crores, Leo surpassed Jailer’s 605 crores at the worldwide box office, it has also won the TRP battle as well.

Leo’s all-time blockbuster collection of 204.10 crores overseas helped it to surpass Jailer. As far as the TRP ratings are concerned, Leo has garnered around 13.1M impressions with 16.3 TRP. On the other hand, Jailer had amassed 12.5M impressions with 15.59 TRP.

Coming straight out of a brilliant film in Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, Lokesh Kanagaraj undoubtedly played a significant role in attracting major hype for the film. The mixed towards positive word of mouth also helped the film to sustain itself at the box office. Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, it also had Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Menon, George Maryan, and others in crucial roles.

While the global collection has been crossed, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer failed to surpass Rajinikanth’s Jailer at the Indian box office. Here, in India, Jailer did a business of 345 crores net, and Leo missed it by just a margin of 3 crores. As of now, Jailer is the 2nd highest net grosser of Kollywood after 2.0.

