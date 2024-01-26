Pushpa 2: The Rule aka Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun, is undoubtedly one of the biggest films currently being made in the Indian film industry. The latest about the biggie is that the budget is going to increase, going much beyond the initially planned cost of 350 crores and joining the likes of RRR, Adipurush, and Kalki 2898 AD in achieving a big milestone. Keep reading to know more!

Huge pre-release buzz for Pushpa 2

Directed by Sukumar, the upcoming film marks the return of Allu Arjun in a titular character. It is being shot on a grand scale and is planned for a big pan-India release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. As the success of part one was of a cult level, expectations are incredibly high from the sequel, and the trade is hoping for a bigger box office blast than KGF Chapter 2.

Increase in budget?

Realizing all the hype around Pushpa 2, director Sukumar and Allu Arjun are leaving no stone unturned in turning this film into a grand affair. For the same, multiple reshoots are happening during each shooting schedule. As per the report in Track Tollywood, it is learned that the film’s budget might even double by the time the shoot ends.

Pushpa 2 joins RRR & other biggies?

For those who don’t know, the initial reported budget of Pushpa 2 is around 350 crores. Now, if the latest report is to be believed, the cost of the film should go up to 700 crores. While that number is too much to believe, the budget in the range of 500 crores looks believable.

If this is true, Pushpa 2 will become 4th Indian film to cross the milestone of 500 crores in terms of budget. Till now, only RRR, Adipurush, and Kalki 2898 AD have crossed the budget of 500 crores.

More about Pushpa 2

The Pushpa sequel is scheduled to be released on 15th August 2024. However, due to continuous delays in the shoot, the film might get postponed to another date, as per several reports. The official confirmation is awaited.

(Please note that no official source has confirmed the report, so take it with a pinch of salt.)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Salaar: With Staggering 1.6 Million Views, Prabhas’ Biggie Remains Among Top 3 Most Watched Films On Netflix, Stays 737% Lower Than The Top Spot!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News