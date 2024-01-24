Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire marked the first collaboration between Prabhas and KGF director Prashanth Neel. The buzz was sky-high, and the film grossed massive 600 crores gross at the worldwide box office. After a wonderful run at the ticket windows, the epic action film made its debut on Netflix and is amongst the Top 3 most-viewed films. Scroll below for all the details!

Netflix has released its data for the period of January 15-January 21, 2024. There is only one Indian film in the Top 10 Non-English films, but luckily, it found its spot in the Top 3 in its debut week.

Salaar ranks #3 in debut week on Netflix

With an average of 4,700 hours viewed, Salaar, with a runtime of 2 hours and 54 minutes, has received 1.6 million views. Prabhas led film is on the third spot on the list of Netflix’s Top 10 Films (Non-English)after Society Of The Snow and Sixty Minutes.

The Spanish survival thriller Society Of The Snow has maintained its spot for the last three weeks. With 2 hours and 26 minutes runtime, it gained 13.4 million views in the last week. This is about 737% higher when compared to the data of Salaar.

On the second spot of Netflix’s Top 10 Non-English films is Sixty Minutes, with a viewership of 10.6 million. It made its debut on Netflix on January 19, 2024.

List Of Top 10 Non-English Films On Netflix

Other films in the Top 10 are – From The Ashes (1.5 million), Maboroshi (1.3 million), CJ7 (1.2 million), Kingdom 3: The Flame of Destiny (1.1 million), Dr. Cheon and the Lost Talisman (1 million), Caged Wings (900K) and Love at Second Sight (900K) respectively.

Salaar At The Worldwide Box Office

At the global box office, Prashanth Neel directorial has made total collections of 612.9 crores. These remain updates after 26 days. It is predicted to wrap its lifetime run under the 620 crore mark.

More About Salaar

Salaar hit the digital platform Netflix on January 20. The film received mixed reactions after its theatrical release, but it looks like the OTT viewers love the Prabha starrer!

The action drama also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy and Ramachandra Raju.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Entertainment updates!

Must Read: Devara Postponed: Amidst Bollywood’s Mega Clash Bade Miyan Chote Miyan VS Maidaan, South Takes A Step Back As Jr NTR’s Film Is Still Left With 40 Days Of Shoot Pending

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News