Salaar is in the headlines yet again as it made its OTT debut yesterday (except for the Hindi version). The digital premiere happened too early as the film is still running at selected locations. In the theatrical run, the biggie crossed the 600 crore mark comfortably at the worldwide box office, but it failed to achieve one feat, which had the task of surpassing Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal in the domestic market. Keep reading to know more!

Rise of adult-rated films in the country

In recent times, the market growth of adult-rated films has been terrific. Of course, the films that enjoyed humongous success despite the 18+ rating found appreciation among the majority of the audience, and they didn’t just boast of unnecessary s*xual or violent content. OMG 2, The Kashmir Files, and Kabir Singh are some of the best examples of this category.

Animal leaves a mark with its unprecedented run

In 2023, not one or two but four Indian films did an impressive job at the Indian box office despite being A-rated. Out of four films, Ranbir Kapoor’s animal made the most noise. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film found itself surrounded by controversies due to its triggering and objectionable content. However, it remained unaffected at ticket windows due to strong audience support.

Still running at selected properties across the country, Animal stands at a staggering collection of 550 crores at the Indian box office, as per the last update. That’s beyond everyone’s expectations and is currently the highest-grossing (net collection) adult-rated Indian film. Before Ranbir Kapoor’s film, Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh was at the top of the list.

Salaar missed a chance to become the top adult-rated film

Towards the end of December 2023, Prabhas came up with the highly-anticipated Salaar. Due to the violent content, the film was granted an adult certificate. Considering all the buzz and appreciation in mass centers, the biggie enjoyed a glorious run but missed a golden opportunity of becoming India’s highest-grossing adult-rated at the Indian box office.

Salaar stands at 405 crores at the Indian box office, as per the last update. So, if compared, it is lagging behind Animal by a colossal margin of 145 crores.

Take a look at the highest-grossing adult-rated Indian films at the Indian box office (net collection):

Animal (2023) – 550 crores Salaar (2023) – 405 crores Kabir Singh (2019) – 278.24 crores The Kashmir Files (2022) – 252.50 crores The Kerala Story (2023) – 238.27 crores OMG 2 (2023) – 150 crores Grand Masti (2013) – 102.50 crores Satyameva Jayate (2018) – 89.05 crores The Dirty Picture (2011) – 85 crores Veere Di Wedding (2018) – 83 crores

