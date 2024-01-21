The countdown for Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter has begun, and we’re just 4 days away from the film’s release in theatres. The advance booking started yesterday, and right from the opening hour, the biggie is enjoying an impressive pace at the box office ticket windows. At a current pace, it might surpass the day 1 closing number of Hrithik’s Vikram Vedha today itself, and below is all you need to know!

High expectations from Sid & Hrithik’s duo

The successful duo of Hrithik and director Siddharth Anand is back, and expectations are really high. In the past, they have given biggies like Bang Bang and War; this time, too, the trade industry is expecting a smashing success for Bollywood. The film is moving in the right direction at ticket windows, setting the stage before the grand release this Friday.

Fighter is enjoying a solid response!

Yesterday, Fighter’s advance booking commenced officially. Within a few hours, the mark of 1 crore was touched, indicating the buzz on the ground level. Now, as per the latest update, the film has sold tickets worth 2 crores gross through advance booking for day 1 (excluding blocked seats). It includes a ticket count of over 60,000.

Might beat Vikram Vedha today!

With 2 crores gross earned already, the Siddharth Anand directorial aims to beat Vikram Vedha’s day 1 closing pre-sales of 2.95 crores gross today itself. Vikram Vedha is the only release of Hrithik Roshan in the post-pandemic era, and he’s all set to leave it behind by a big margin.

Show count & pricing strategy

As of now, Fighter’s 3D version is in the lead, followed by 2D and IMAX 3D. The 4DX version is yet to hit the mark of 1000 tickets. Across the nation, the show count has crossed the mark of 6000, and before the first show on Thursday starts, the film is expected to begin its theatrical journey with at least 11,000 shows.

Talking about the ticket prices, the makers haven’t fully opted for blockbuster pricing, as ticket prices are just a bit higher than the standard rates. This move will definitely encourage more people to watch Fighter in a theatre. Let’s see how the film proceeds from hereon.

Meanwhile, it is scheduled to be released on 25th January.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

