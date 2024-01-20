It’s been 8 days since the Indian film industry saw a clash, which will be talked about how a visionary film won over a much-hyped superstar project. Yes, we know HanuMan is still behind in numbers at the box office, but its speed is definitely faster than Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram. Worldwide figures of both will make you think how one can achieve anything if he has the right amount of passion and vision to do it.

To start with, Prasanth Varma‘s desi superhero flick has surpassed the 150 crore mark at the box office. The difference between its collections and Guntur Kaaram is lower than ever.

At this speed, the film should overtake GK by the end of the day today. This is a feat no one would’ve imagined HanuMan could achieve, not even Dil Raju. After 8 days, it now stands at the worldwide collection of 155.08 crores.

It added another 8 crores+ in India, taking its net total to 98.90 crores. At the same time, Guntur Kaaram managed to score a mere 3 crore+ day, which only escalated its downward slip. Overseas, HanuMan earned 50 lakhs+ while Mahesh Babu’s film struggled poorly, adding just 10 lakhs on its 8th day.

HanuMan now stands at a grand total of 155.08 crores in comparison to the 161.06 crores of Guntur Kaaram at the worldwide box office. The difference % between both of them has dropped to 3% from 8% earlier.

Box office collection details:

Guntur Kaaram

India Nett: 110.90 crores

India Gross: 130.86 crores

Overseas: 30.20 crores

Worldwide: 161.06 crores

HanuMan

India Nett: 98.80 crores

India Gross: 116.58 crores

Overseas: 38.50 crores

Worldwide: 155.08 crores

While talking about Mahesh Babu’s performance in the film, our in-house reviewer Umesh Punwani wrote in his Guntur Kaaram movie review, “Mahesh Babu carries the entire film on his charm & it hampers when things get repetitive. In a movie of about 3 hours, we’ll need something more than solely star-worshipping. The humungous 26-year age gap between Mahesh Babu & Sreeleela gets awkward most of the time as her character is written purely to be only around him.”

