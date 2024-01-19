Devara is making all the right noises in the market. Yesterday, we learned about the film reportedly fetching a mega deal with the streaming giant Netflix for its digital rights. Now, the latest report flowing in is about the theatrical rights in the Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), and the amount offered is said to be above 100 crores. Keep reading to know more!

Huge demand for Devara

Devara is an upcoming action drama, and it marks the 30th film of Jr NTR. As it marks the actor’s return after the super success of RRR, expectations are very high among fans and trade experts. The halo effect of RRR and the superstardom of Jr NTR guarantees a bumper collection at the box office for the biggie in the Telugu states, and that’s the reason it is in huge demand in the distribution market.

Mythri Movie Makers is interested in the Telugu states rights!

As per the report in Track Tollywood, the renowned production and distribution company of Tollywood, Mythri Movie Makers, is highly interested in acquiring the theatrical rights of Devara in the Telugu states. In the past, it has produced and distributed several big projects, and this time, too, it is leaving no stone unturned to take control of upcoming magnum opus.

Reportedly, Mythri Movie Makers has offered a price in the range of 110 crores to the makers of Devara, and discussions are going in full swing. The deal is expected to get locked very soon.

Mythri Movie Makers’ past with Koratala Siva & Jr NTR

Interestingly, Mythri Movie Makers debuted as a production company with Mahesh Babu’s Srimanthudu. The film was helmed by Koratala Siva, who is also the director of Devara. Also, the company had previously worked with Jr NTR for Janatha Garage, and interestingly, it was also directed by Koratala Siva. So, considering the good working relations, the production house is expected to come on board as a distributor in the Telugu states for the upcoming biggie.

Release date & cast

Devara: Part 1 is scheduled to be released on 5th April 2024. Apart from starring Jr NTR, it also marks the debut of Janhvi Kapoor in Tollywood and features Saif Ali Khan as an antagonist.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Devara Pre-Box Office Business: Netflix Pays A Monstrous Amount Of Over 150 Crores For OTT Rights Of Jr NTR’s Next?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News