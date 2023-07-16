Celebrities often succumb to the pressure of looking perfect on their social media handles. From their hair, makeup, and outfit to even their expression and posture, everything is under the radar and observed closely by hawkeyed viewers. As a result, they often photoshop their pictures to look perfect as per society’s standards. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor is getting trolled for allegedly modifying her picture. Scroll on to find out the actual truth behind it.

Janhvi enjoys a massive fan following with 21.6 million followers on her Instagram. She posted a series of pictures yesterday that grabbed attention for all the wrong reasons.

Yesterday, Janhvi Kapoor posted stunning pictures of herself in a floral bodycon dress with cutouts detailing around the neck on Instagram. The fit features beautiful roses in pink and red on a white base with halter neck detailing and a ruched pattern on the waist. She was all dolled up to promote her upcoming movie Bawaal starring Varun Dhawan. The actress paired the look with strappy brick-coloured heels and wore her hair down in natural waves.

While her makeup looked on point with coral lipstick and soft brown smokey eyes, it was the editing in the second picture of the series that raised everyone’s brows. If one looks closely, one will find that the table leg beside the right arm is curved in an unnatural shape.

Take A Look:

People were quick to notice the mistake and left various comments in the section to point it out.

One wrote, “photoshop quite strong on the second pic lol”

The other one said, “Why is the second pic edited Janhvi? Your right hand, the side of the sofa… everything is bent! Do you still need to figure perfect after all the workouts and surgeries?”

“Sofa leg in second pic got equally good curve.”

“itna laakhon ka surgery kiya

Uske baad bhi editing bhi krna pada 😭🥺 🤣 classic nepoturd !”

“2 rupy wali editing”

Let us know if you think that Janhvi Kapoor actually made an error or it was simply the antics of the camera angle? For more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

