National award-winning filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, who is all geared up for the release of the much-awaited love-story ‘Bawaal’, has opened up on how he has a deeper personal attachment with the movie.

The filmmaker shared that his father, who was the Education Head and a history teacher from Madhya Pradesh, hoped to visit Europe owing to its significance in world history. A wish that remained unfulfilled, to witness the locations of these pivotal moments in history, that he had studied and taught extensively.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer, Nitesh Tiwari said: “I borrowed just a story premise. I didn’t delve too deep into it so there is no sense of sadness really. I only feel proud and happy.”

“I just secretly wish that he was here to see this film. He will be watching it from up there and will feel as proud as he was when I used to show him all the World War movies. It’s a beautiful feeling and I would like to remember these things very fondly,” Nitesh Tiwari added.

‘Bawaal’ is a timeless love story by Sajid Nadiadwala‘s production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures.

Bawaal by Nitesh Tiwari will premiere on Prime Video on July 21.

