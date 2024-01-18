Bigg Boss Hosts Report Card: Salman Khan's 200+ Crores = Jr NTR (90% Drop) + Kamal Haasan + Nagarjuna + All The Other Hosts' Combined Salary!

Bigg Boss 17 is in its finale stages, preparing to announce a winner, which won’t surprise many but will surely disappoint many of them. Be it Munawar Faruqui‘s mind game or Abhishek Kumar’s aggression, none of them would have flourished without the show’s host Salman Khan‘s guidance.

We recently talked about the report cards of social media followers of the contestants inside & outside, and also about the detailed TRPs since Bigg Boss 13.

We have talked a lot about SK’s salary this season, but what are the hosts of other versions of Bigg Boss doing? Are they getting paid the same, or it’s a different scenario? Let’s analyze.

Salman Khan

Just for the unversed, Sallu Bhai is charging 12 crores per episode for Bigg Boss 17, which will be taking its total remuneration to 200 crores.

Kichcha Sudeep

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 had Sudeep charging over nine crores for the whole season to host it. Yes, it’s not anywhere close to Salman; in fact, it’s a 95%+ drop, but both are incomparable, even if it’s the same show.

Kamal Haasan

It was reported that Kamal has charged around 130 crores for Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7, and, if true, that’s the second highest in this list after Salman Khan.

RRR fame hosted the first season of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 1 in 2017, for which he earned a whopping 20 crores. Salman Khan was reportedly getting paid 11 crores per episode, though he laughed it out at the baseless numbers being thrown out. Still, it’s a 90% drop.

Nagarjuna

For BB Telugu Season 7, Megastar Nagarjuna charged in a similar vicinity of 20 crores for the whole season.

Mohanlal

Again, it is pretty much the same; Mohanlal charged 18 crores for the 5th season of Bigg Boss Malayalam.

Mahesh Manjrekar

Earning the lowest of them all in Mahesh Manjrekar, who made 3.5 crores for the entire season for Bigg Boss Marathi 4.

If you add the salaries of all of them together, only then would they be able to surpass Salman Khan’s mighty 200 crores from Bigg Boss 17, and that too by a whisker (200.5 crores).

